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Something Very Bizarre Is Happening Everywhere…USA, Britain, Germany…
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57 views • August 24, 2018
Something absolutely bizarre is going on. Over the past 7 days, there have been 161 4.5 magnitude and higher earthquakes strike the globe. Additionally, major heatwaves are wiping out a portion of the food supply in Europe, and this happens, as South African white farmers are under immense pressure and being forced off their land. Not to mention the rat infestation in Germany. Is God trying to tell us something?
For Links Referenced In the Video See: https://goo.gl/SqWtnY
For Links Referenced In the Video See: https://goo.gl/SqWtnY
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