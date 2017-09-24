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Ordonnances les syndicats nous baladent. (24/09/2017)
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5 views • August 24, 2018
Pour ceux qui croiraient encore que manifester sert à quelque chose avec, en prime, à la fin, une suggestion de méthode alternative.
Liens en rapport avec la vidéo :
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acquis_sociaux
https://www.mediapart.fr/journal/france/180416/le-gouvernement-recase-des-syndicalistes-de-fo-et-de-la-cgt?onglet=full
Liens en rapport avec la vidéo :
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Acquis_sociaux
https://www.mediapart.fr/journal/france/180416/le-gouvernement-recase-des-syndicalistes-de-fo-et-de-la-cgt?onglet=full
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