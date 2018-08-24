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Repeal the GAS TAX. VOTE YES – Prop 6 See who reach into your wallet and took money out.
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17 views • August 24, 2018
NO ON PROP 6
http://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1400937&session=2017&view=received
YES ON PROP 6, REPEAL THE GAS TAX
http://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1398829&session=2017
See who reach into your wallet and took money out. VOTE THEM OUT!
SB-1 Transportation funding. (2017-2018)
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billVotesClient.xhtml?bill_id=201720180SB1
http://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1400937&session=2017&view=received
YES ON PROP 6, REPEAL THE GAS TAX
http://cal-access.sos.ca.gov/Campaign/Committees/Detail.aspx?id=1398829&session=2017
See who reach into your wallet and took money out. VOTE THEM OUT!
SB-1 Transportation funding. (2017-2018)
https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billVotesClient.xhtml?bill_id=201720180SB1
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