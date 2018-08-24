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Montana Governor Steve Bullock Moves Toward Gun Control
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49 views • August 24, 2018
Dana Loesch on Montana Governor Steve Bullock's move toward gun control: "It's a typical, slimy, unprincipled, political move. It's so swamp. And the worst part: Democrats will let him get away with it, so long as he kisses all the right anti-gun rings." —Dana Loesch
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