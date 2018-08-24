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Dana Loesch: Media Cheers On Murderous Dictator
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6 views • August 24, 2018
“[The media] says North Korea wins the gold for diplomacy. Well guess what, they’ve also won the gold on feeding their uncles to dogs. They also won the gold for slavery. They also win the gold for raping women that they force in labor camps, which by the way they won gold for labor camps. They won gold for murdering Otto Warmbier. They’ve won gold for human rights abuses.” – Dana Loesch
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