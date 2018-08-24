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Dan Rather: What Mueller Knows Will Make Cohen/Manafort “Pale By Comparison”
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2190 views • August 24, 2018
Alex Jones discusses comments made by Dan Rather about Robert Mueller's investigation where he suggests Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort's crimes are far less serious than President Trump's offenses.
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