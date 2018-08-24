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Mueller's spokesman REFUSED to acknowledge that Trump is the Chief Executive on my livestream
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9 views • August 24, 2018
WildNews.us – Robert Mueller’s spokesman Peter Carr refused to acknowledge that President Donald Trump is the Chief Executive and that the Special Counsel is part of the Executive Branch. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) predicts that Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner will be indicted by the Special Counsel. Mr. Carr said “No comment” when asked about the possible indictments – The South African government begins the confiscation of farm land owned by the white farmers
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