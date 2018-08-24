© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE CITYSTEAD PLANTING CUCUMBERS IN AUGUST IN ZONE 6A AM I CRAZY?
Follow
0
Share
Report
109 views • August 24, 2018
It's been a super hot summer so far and it fried my early cucumbers I planted so I thought hey why not try and grow some for a really late fall harvest.
If your interested in what gear I'm using and what books about farming and homesteading I enjoy: Kit: https://kit.com/thecitystead
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecitystead
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecitystead/
Email Us: [email protected]
If your interested in what gear I'm using and what books about farming and homesteading I enjoy: Kit: https://kit.com/thecitystead
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thecitystead
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thecitystead/
Email Us: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.