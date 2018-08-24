14:11 / 15:05 The Insanity of Christian Zionism!

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http://www.DavidDuke.com
DON'T LET MY VIDEOS BE CENSORED!
Due to organized efforts to stifle free speech and ban my videos --
YouTube restrictions have led to removal of all comments on this video! My videos are overwhelmingly approved by millions of viewers, and they average higher than 90 percent positive comments and comprise some of the highest rated political videos on the entire Internet. Viewers love these videos! But, the Zionists don't !