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They Want to Kill The NRA. Don't Let Them.
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149 views • August 24, 2018
"These people, these monsters, want to kill the NRA. And they want to do it so they can destroy America. Once you are disarmed, their violence will only escalate. Mark my words: We will not let that happen. So I'm asking you: get engaged, even more then you already are. Taking back the truth, protecting the Second Amendment and fighting the left-wing madness will take a giant army of patriots..." –Grant Stinchfield.
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