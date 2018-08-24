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Learn About Trump’s Secret Bet
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3458 views • August 24, 2018
President Trump has always been aware of how the elite have taken advantage of America’s wealth. Alex explains that Trump’s presidency is actually his “bet on America” that we can be a strong and moral nation again.
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