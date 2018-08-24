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BASS ZOMBIE THUGS raping florida's neighborhoods with acoustic weaponry day and night
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11 views • August 24, 2018
This is an excerpt of a documentary video which can be found at youtube.com/christianpreaching
Let us introduce you to the "elephant in the room" nobody is discussing; an out of control problem reducing the quality of life for millions. The right to live in peace and quiet in your home is trespassed daily for millions of Floridians.
Let us introduce you to the "elephant in the room" nobody is discussing; an out of control problem reducing the quality of life for millions. The right to live in peace and quiet in your home is trespassed daily for millions of Floridians.
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