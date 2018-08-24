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Obnoxious, noisy trucks polluting Florida with NOISE (part 2)
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7 views • August 24, 2018
Florida: Once a beautiful, peaceful jungle / paradise is now a noisy place due to the lack of law enforcement. Peace and quiet is no longer cherished, but rather vain glory in one's noisy machine.
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