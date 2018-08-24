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Ribs v. Ocean SPW 14 July 2018
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5 views • August 24, 2018
Heavyweight Champion S.O.G. Ronnie Ribs defends against Bobby Ocean at Showcase Pro Wrestling at the Whaling City Festival in New Bedford, MA USA 14 July 2018. Produced with permission of SPW. Full Match Report at our amazing wrestling site: wrestlingprofessor.wordpress.com
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