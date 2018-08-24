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🔴 Star War Is Like A Fine Aged Wine.... (EPIC RANT)
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11 views • August 24, 2018
It took over 40 years for Star Wars to age like a fine wine and it took only 4 years for Kathleen Kennedys Lucasfilm has turned it in into a bottle of Two Buck Chuck..... Or worse yet, they've turned Star Wars into a bottle of wine that you'd see next to the passed out homeless person in downtown San Francisco, as you step over the pile of crap they left on the street.
The voice Fandom Menace is strong, and we will prevail.
@DeplorableTodd
aka.
@RedPilledGenius
The voice Fandom Menace is strong, and we will prevail.
@DeplorableTodd
aka.
@RedPilledGenius
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