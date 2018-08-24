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The State of the Vlog Address
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81 views • August 24, 2018
Given all of the recent changes with social media, and how content is being blocked and restricted, I am re-tooling our entire media setup and distribution channels. On this video, I share with you some of the latest developments, where we stand on content creation, and where you can find our new platforms. I provide you with a history lesson on hostile jamming of a signal and how the past is repeating itself today.
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