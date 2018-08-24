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Health Effects of EMFs with Scott Compton
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1846 views • August 24, 2018
In this episode of Speak Freely TV we are joined by Scott Compton the founder of EMF Warriors.
Scott and Cahlen discuss the basics of EMFs (Electromagnetic Fields), including both the potential health dangers and benefits. Scott then provides a number of useful tips for assessing and improving your individual situation.
To learn more, check out the EMF Warriors website:
https://emfwarriors.com
To watch more episodes of Speak Freely TV, go to:
http://speakfreely.tv
Scott and Cahlen discuss the basics of EMFs (Electromagnetic Fields), including both the potential health dangers and benefits. Scott then provides a number of useful tips for assessing and improving your individual situation.
To learn more, check out the EMF Warriors website:
https://emfwarriors.com
To watch more episodes of Speak Freely TV, go to:
http://speakfreely.tv
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