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Pass the Salt Live - Afraid of the Giants 8-24-2018
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2 views • August 24, 2018
Numbers 13 when the spies were sent into the Promised Land, Joshua and Caleb got excited when they saw all the goodness of the Promised Land. They noticed the giants but were not afraid of them.
Caleb said, “Let us go up at once, and possess it; for we are well able to overcome it.” He revered His God instead of fearing the giants!
Whom do you fear?
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Caleb said, “Let us go up at once, and possess it; for we are well able to overcome it.” He revered His God instead of fearing the giants!
Whom do you fear?
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach and Pass the Salt Ministries at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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