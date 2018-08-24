© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Opt Out of Smart Meters?
Follow
0
Share
Report
133 views • August 24, 2018
Recently I received a post card from my electric company, Duke Energy, announcing a meter 'upgrade' was coming soon — a Smart Meter. As far as I’m concerned, the device is no more than a modern form of the Trojan Horse.
Keywords
smart metersplausible deniability100 to 1000 times the radiation level of mobile phonescalifornia public utilities commissioncustomer centriccustomer friendlydirect link to third party organizationselevator musicemissions from smart meterslack of informed consentmeter upgrademonetize dataonzoopt out feesselling customer information to advertisersthird shift customer service people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.