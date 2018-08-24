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Chemtrails Effects on Your Health and How you Can Heal Yourself
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1617 views • August 24, 2018
In this video, Hopegirl and Tivon from the Fix the World Organization in Morocco talk about chemtrails and orgonite and how you can use orgonite pyramids to create a shield or grid around your property to clear up the chemtrails above your home.
Order your pyramids here http://bit.ly/2Cg8njX
Order your pyramids here http://bit.ly/2Cg8njX
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