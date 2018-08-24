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Shungite and its Amazing Health Benefits
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668 views • August 24, 2018
In this video, Tivon and Hopegirl discuss the mineral shungite and it unique health benefits. Shungite is a very rare stone that comes from a meteor that can only be found in Karelia Russia. This mineral has some incredible scientific properties that can be used to improve your health and environment.
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To view all our shungite products and special offers click here http://bit.ly/2KEOJ3o
Sign Up to our mailing list to get the free orgone presentation http://bit.ly/2KAtmAc
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