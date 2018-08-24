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This happened as I walked out of Dalmuir Station...
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138 views • August 24, 2018
Originally uploaded to my YouTube Channel on 10th October 2015.
Scottish Water did investigate the problem and fix it but that did not stop a few people from maybe vomiting.
Scottish Water did investigate the problem and fix it but that did not stop a few people from maybe vomiting.
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