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Pranayama Chi-Kung Deep Breathing for Heart-Centeredness
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30 views • August 24, 2018
Here's a deep breathing technique and how it has moved my physical heartbeat to the center of my torso under my sternum. From 0:40-1:07 the noise that sounds like a distant engine or a cat purring is actually me inhaling using a pranayama / qigong deep breathing technique. From 1:07-1:37 you can see my heartbeat at my solar plexus but nowhere else in the upper left quadrant of the chest showing how daily deep breathing practice will bring about both literal and figurative heart centeredness!
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