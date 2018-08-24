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Corruption at Maine State Police
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40 views • August 24, 2018
Maine State Police only give Private Investigator licenses to retired State Troopers and Law Enforcement. They don’t respect someone who became a PI after college, has 17 years experience as a PI and has been licensed in numerous other States including MA, NH, VT, NY, NJ & TN. Something needs to be done about this clear corruption!
More info about this saga: https://www.facebook.com/notes/joshua-gray-pi-nsi-surveillance-investigation/corruption-exposed-at-maine-state-police/10154797806979535/
More info about this saga: https://www.facebook.com/notes/joshua-gray-pi-nsi-surveillance-investigation/corruption-exposed-at-maine-state-police/10154797806979535/
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