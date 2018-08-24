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15 Years of Campus Carry and Zero Related Incidents
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5 views • August 24, 2018
"It's been about 15 years now since the first campus carry law went into effect, and you can probably guess how many incidents that they've had related to the campus carry on the campuses that allow it: zero." —Chuck Holton
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