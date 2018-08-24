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Colorado Spending $30 Million on School Security Initiatives
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3 views • August 24, 2018
"Our safe school investigation takes us to Colorado this morning... The state has appropriated $35 million to keep kids safe. Thirty districts are so committed, their teachers are training to carry firearms. Millions of dollars are being spent on armed school-resource officers, and students will see building upgrades that have been underway throughout the summer." —Grant Stinchfield
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