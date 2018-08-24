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God Is Light, Dwelling in the Thick Darkness
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13 views • August 24, 2018
8/22/18-Teaching-(Wed Prayer Meeting)
Because of Moses' Intercession, Israel Lived; and God Invited Him into the Thick Darkness. ...Hard For Us to Comprehend Because "God Is Light": But, Reasonably, God Is an Invisible Light. With the Clean Heart, Utterly Confessed Before God (and, Hence, Forgiven), One Can Walk in the Light. Exodus 20:21
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
Because of Moses' Intercession, Israel Lived; and God Invited Him into the Thick Darkness. ...Hard For Us to Comprehend Because "God Is Light": But, Reasonably, God Is an Invisible Light. With the Clean Heart, Utterly Confessed Before God (and, Hence, Forgiven), One Can Walk in the Light. Exodus 20:21
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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