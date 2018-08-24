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Revelation 6 Part 1
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20 views • August 24, 2018
Here we begin an exposition of the first six seals of the Book of Revelation Chapter 6 from an Historicists perspective. Unfortunately there is much ridiculous and juvenile commentary concerning the Book of Revelation today which well meaning Christians pay their hard earned money for. This is our attempt to set the record straight and its free.
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