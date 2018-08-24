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The Great Jewish Mask III, The Ass in the Lion's Skin Explained, 2017
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105 views • August 24, 2018
Jan Lamprecht behind The History Reviewed Channel, elaborates on the booklet, The Ass in the Lion's Skin from the 1930's, available in English here: http://o-d-i-n.net/the-ass-in-the-lions-skin/
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
Presented by: o-d-i-n.net
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