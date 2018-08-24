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Nauli Kriya Yoga Stomach Churning
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45 views • August 24, 2018
The following is a variation of Nauli Kriya used to help digest food in the stomach by internally exercising (pushing and pulling) the diaphragm assisting with better digestion, assimilation, and elimination. Better still it makes a great gross party trick for freaking out your friends.
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