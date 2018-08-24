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9/11 Methodical Illusion -Airline Flight Attendant Reveals What Really Happened On 9/11
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284 views • August 24, 2018
9/11 Methodical Illusion -Airline Flight Attendant Reveals What Really Happened On 9/11
Flight Attendant Rebekah Roth exposes what really happened during the World Trade Towers attack on September 11th, 2001
Host Dan Bidondi
http://www.truthradioshow.com/
Flight Attendant Rebekah Roth exposes what really happened during the World Trade Towers attack on September 11th, 2001
Host Dan Bidondi
http://www.truthradioshow.com/
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