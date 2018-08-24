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Army Ft. McClellan Troops Poisoned by Monsanto
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31 views • August 24, 2018
Army Ft. McClellan Troops Poisoned by Monsanto
Over 700,000 military veterans in the 1900's were exposed to PCB's & toxic radiation by Monsanto & U.S. Government at Fort McClellan Alabama. The United States leading military police training base closed down by the EPA in 1999.
Ft. McClellan Vets expose all
Dan Bidondi
http://www.infowars.com/
Over 700,000 military veterans in the 1900's were exposed to PCB's & toxic radiation by Monsanto & U.S. Government at Fort McClellan Alabama. The United States leading military police training base closed down by the EPA in 1999.
Ft. McClellan Vets expose all
Dan Bidondi
http://www.infowars.com/
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