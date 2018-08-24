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Overcoming Lyme Disease with Karla Margeson
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58 views • August 24, 2018
Karla Margeson discusses her experience with Lyme Disease, the failure of the medical system to diagnosis it for a decade and how she finally overcame it.
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LEARN MORE ABOUT KARLA:
Website: https://karlafightslyme.wordpress.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wednesdayswithkarla
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orions_charge/
LEARN MORE ABOUT CAHLEN:
Website: http://cahlen.io
Email: [email protected]
To see the latest Speak Freely TV episodes:
http://speakfreely.tv
LEARN MORE ABOUT KARLA:
Website: https://karlafightslyme.wordpress.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wednesdayswithkarla
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/orions_charge/
LEARN MORE ABOUT CAHLEN:
Website: http://cahlen.io
Email: [email protected]
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