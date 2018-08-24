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Art Del Cueto: Elizabeth Warren Could Care Less About Keeping American Kids Safe
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33 views • August 24, 2018
Following the tragic murder of Mollie Tibbetts at the hands of an illegal alien, Senator Elizabeth Warren and the media said we need to focus on the "real problems." Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council Art Del Cueto joins Dana Loesch to talk about this disgusting response from a 2020 presidential hopeful.
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