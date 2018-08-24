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Elizabeth Warren Wants to Steal Your Business and Your Sovereignty
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7 views • August 24, 2018
"It's no secret that Democrats are embracing the idea of socialism. From top to bottom, Democrats are running their campaigns embracing the idea that your things aren't actually your things... Elizabeth Warren—someone who has made a living off of taking things that didn't belong to her (namely her position as a member of Harvard law faculty)—has come up with the most tyrannical takeover of private property in the history of the United States." —Grant Stinchfield
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