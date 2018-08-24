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JFK Assassination - 50 reasons For 50 Years - Episode 11
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21 views • August 24, 2018
Films of the Assassination
Presenter - Robert Groden
Author and photographic consultant Robert Groden has been involved with the assassination case since the 1970s. He famously was responsible for the first public screening of the Zapruder film, on ABC television in 1975. Groden has also, over the years, staked a table at Dealey Plaza where he offers alternative information to an interested public. www.jfkmurder.com
Presenter - Robert Groden
Author and photographic consultant Robert Groden has been involved with the assassination case since the 1970s. He famously was responsible for the first public screening of the Zapruder film, on ABC television in 1975. Groden has also, over the years, staked a table at Dealey Plaza where he offers alternative information to an interested public. www.jfkmurder.com
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