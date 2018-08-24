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Antifa Attacks Own Member For Holding an American Flag
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304 views • August 24, 2018
"Antifa accomplished their mission guys. America is saved. Look at them with their homemade shields and their Hot Topic outfits. They saved the world just then because they took the American flag away from a guy, who's actually one of them." —Dana Loesch
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