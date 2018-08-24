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Diary of a Photographer: Erotophobia
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21 views • August 24, 2018
In this video I talk about a series of photographs I made titled Erotophobia. I touch on my history with sexual abuse and how it ties into this work. In my case it was a small town nobody school janitor, but the spirit is the same in these people whether it's Harvey W or "Uncle Ed". I've seen worse than what I dealt with, I can only imagine what some of the children who are being trafficked must be going through. If you know of someone who is. or yourself are being abused get help now.
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