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City of Lies Axed Due to Johnny Depp's "Erratic" Behavior
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42 views • August 24, 2018
Talking about the shelving of the formerly upcoming film City of Lies. The premise that the film was canned to avoid bad publicity for Depp is clearly bullshit. At any rate this is the same LAPD that was complicit in working with the FEDS to sell cocaine in south LA, decimating the community there and fueling gang violence.
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