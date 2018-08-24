© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
JFK Assassination - 50 reasons For 50 Years - Episode 12
Follow
0
Share
Report
18 views • August 24, 2018
The Shot Sequence
Presenter - Pat Speer
Pat Speer is a researcher whose work is featured as "A New Perspective On The Kennedy Assassination" on his detailed and well-researched website. Speer favors a close reading of eyewitness testimony and the evidence, which provides the reader with a multi-faceted approach on events long draped in rumour and half-truth. patspeer.com
Presenter - Pat Speer
Pat Speer is a researcher whose work is featured as "A New Perspective On The Kennedy Assassination" on his detailed and well-researched website. Speer favors a close reading of eyewitness testimony and the evidence, which provides the reader with a multi-faceted approach on events long draped in rumour and half-truth. patspeer.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.