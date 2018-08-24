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White Privilege Courses now offered at Universities
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3231 views • August 24, 2018
Colleges across America now offer classes that teach ways to interrupt and overcome the “problem of whiteness”. This follows the same sentiment that white people born today are guilty of the actions of white people from the past.
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