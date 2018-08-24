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How to Develop Situational Awareness
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536 views • August 24, 2018
How to Develop Situational Awareness
Younger generations have really lost this skill because they are so addicted to staring at their mobile phones. If you can't keep your eyes on whats going on around you, don't bother trying to be vigilant. Personally I refuse to even use iPhones, I have an old flip phone and only use it just to make calls thats it.
Younger generations have really lost this skill because they are so addicted to staring at their mobile phones. If you can't keep your eyes on whats going on around you, don't bother trying to be vigilant. Personally I refuse to even use iPhones, I have an old flip phone and only use it just to make calls thats it.
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