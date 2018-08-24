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Chasing Tesla Full Movie a DIY Electric Generator Documentary Film
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214 views • August 24, 2018
This movie follows the story of one families quest to replicate a Tesla invention. It explains the history behind a unique form of energy that was discovered by Tesla and explains how he was able to harness energy for use from the environment. Several examples of Tesla’s patents are used to explain the basics behind how the families generator operates. The generator design was open sourced with small teams of engineering enthusiasts around the world. www.cleanenergyacademy.com
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