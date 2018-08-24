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Chan-Chan....by Buena Vista Social Club
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14 views • August 24, 2018
Buena Vista Social Club was a popular neighborhood music venue in Havana Cuba in the 1950's. However, when Fidel Castros' communist government took over in 1961, the club then ceased to operate. In the early days, people were not allowed to own there own businesses. The house musicians disbanded and played no more until in 1996, when these talented old school musicians came back together again (as their clubs' namesake) to fulfill their dream to one day play at Carnegie Hall N.Y. and to record.
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