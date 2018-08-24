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SkyPilot Revelation- Letter to the TRIBE of BURNING MAN Baphomet Sighting [Black Rock, NV]
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303 views • August 24, 2018
The Holy Spirit has shown me signs in our Earth's topography. Here we see what looks like some type of 'horned creature with a whip in hand.' This is located in the range of the Black Rock, Nevada. HOME TO BURNING MAN. The LORD showed me that HE IS NOT PLEASED WITH THE IDOLATRY AND SACRIFICES of them. Pray for them to come to Jesus Christ, and please pray for the victim of the tragedy and the last BURNING MAN FESTIVAL, this man 'sacrificed himself and threw himself into the BURNING MAN FIRE.
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