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DIY How To Harden Doors
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481 views • August 24, 2018
DIY How To Harden Doors
Door Armor (White): http://goo.gl/PRtuWc
Door Armor (Satin Nickel): http://goo.gl/6r3YiR
Door Armor (Aged Bronze): http://goo.gl/AEFzEM
Armor Concepts (makers of Door Armor) have some other security products not covered in this video that are worth taking a look at, check them out: https://armorconcepts.com/pages/aff-landing#thrdoorarmor
Door Armor (White): http://goo.gl/PRtuWc
Door Armor (Satin Nickel): http://goo.gl/6r3YiR
Door Armor (Aged Bronze): http://goo.gl/AEFzEM
Armor Concepts (makers of Door Armor) have some other security products not covered in this video that are worth taking a look at, check them out: https://armorconcepts.com/pages/aff-landing#thrdoorarmor
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