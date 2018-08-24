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Confirmed: The Power Mad Deep State Are Preparing To Indict Donald Trump Jr.
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2010 views • August 24, 2018
Even though Donald Trump Jr. is a complete patriot, the deep state is targeting him in an attempt to attack the president. Alex breaks down how the deep state’s plans will fail because President Trump has been informed of them.
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