INFINITE MINDSCAPE - Album Trailer 2018 (Cinematic Hybrid Film & Electronic Music)

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Infinite Mindscape is a hybrid of Cinematic and Synth music. Inspired by Modern Film music, retro synth sounds, and ambience. Infinite Mindscape blends many influences together to drive an emotional experience. Another musical journey Created by composer & DARKMOOD artist Steve Montgomery.