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Expert: Only President Trump Can Stop Genocide Of White Farmers In South Africa
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5553 views • August 23, 2018
Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne joins Alex to discuss the ongoing genocide of white farmers in South Africa. President Trump has finally tweeted about this situation and only he can convince the South African government to do the right thing.
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