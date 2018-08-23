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Jesus Revisited with Nadine Menezes
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8 views • August 23, 2018
Welcome to the first episode of Speak Freely TV!
This is a conversation between Cahlen Lee and Nadine Menezes exploring some experiences and revelations Nadine has had recently in regards to Jesus.
To learn more about Nadine:
https://www.nadinemenezes.com
https://steemit.com/@nadinemenezes
https://facebook.com/innerspaciousness
To learn more about Cahlen:
http://cahlen.io
[email protected]
This is a conversation between Cahlen Lee and Nadine Menezes exploring some experiences and revelations Nadine has had recently in regards to Jesus.
To learn more about Nadine:
https://www.nadinemenezes.com
https://steemit.com/@nadinemenezes
https://facebook.com/innerspaciousness
To learn more about Cahlen:
http://cahlen.io
[email protected]
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